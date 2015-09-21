ATHENS, Sept 21 Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras will be sworn is as the country's prime minister at 1700 GMT on Monday, President Prokopis Pavlopoulos said.

Tsipras won Sunday's election with about 35 percent of the vote and is expected to ally with the right-wing Independent Greeks, his coalition partner in the previous government. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)