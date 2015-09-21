CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate higher start
March 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading modestly higher on Tuesday as investors looked past President Donald Trump's setback on healthcare reform to his planned stimulus policies.
ATHENS, Sept 21 Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras will be sworn is as the country's prime minister at 1700 GMT on Monday, President Prokopis Pavlopoulos said.
Tsipras won Sunday's election with about 35 percent of the vote and is expected to ally with the right-wing Independent Greeks, his coalition partner in the previous government. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)
March 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading modestly higher on Tuesday as investors looked past President Donald Trump's setback on healthcare reform to his planned stimulus policies.
* Gordhan case against Guptas starts (Adds media reports on Gordhan's removal, rand falls)