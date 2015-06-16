ATHENS, June 16 Greece's dominant power utility PPC on Tuesday offered households and businesses a repayment scheme for 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) of overdue bills accumulated over years as recession and record unemployment squeeze incomes and industry.

Under the plan, presented by Greece's Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis and PPC head Emmanuel Panagiotakis, Greeks can settle 90 percent of their total debt to PPC in up to 36 monthly installments. Ten percent has to be paid up front.

The poorest households can take as long as five years to pay in installments under the new rule.

Until now, debtors have had to pay 20 percent of their debts and settle the rest in up to eight monthly instalments.

"This scheme will offer a breathing space for poor people who have been hit hard by the crisis and it will give a push to businesses," Lafazanis told a news conference.

The leftist-led government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has promised to put an end to what he called "a humanitarian crisis" after five years of austerity.

One of the five-month-old government's first moves was to pass a bill which offered free food and electricity to thousands of poverty-stricken Greeks and offer hefty cuts in fines and long repayment plans to citizens owing billions of euros in overdue taxes in a bid to boost depleted state coffers.

Tsipras's government is racing to strike a deal with its lenders that will unlock further aid under its bailout but talks hit an impasse at the weekend.

On Tuesday, he accused Greece's creditors of trying to "humiliate" Greeks with more cuts as he defied a growing drumbeat of warnings that Europe was preparing for his country to leave the euro. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Louise Ireland)