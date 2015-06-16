ATHENS, June 16 Greece's dominant power utility
PPC on Tuesday offered households and businesses a
repayment scheme for 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) of overdue
bills accumulated over years as recession and record
unemployment squeeze incomes and industry.
Under the plan, presented by Greece's Energy Minister
Panagiotis Lafazanis and PPC head Emmanuel Panagiotakis, Greeks
can settle 90 percent of their total debt to PPC in up to 36
monthly installments. Ten percent has to be paid up front.
The poorest households can take as long as five years to pay
in installments under the new rule.
Until now, debtors have had to pay 20 percent of their debts
and settle the rest in up to eight monthly instalments.
"This scheme will offer a breathing space for poor people
who have been hit hard by the crisis and it will give a push to
businesses," Lafazanis told a news conference.
The leftist-led government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
has promised to put an end to what he called "a humanitarian
crisis" after five years of austerity.
One of the five-month-old government's first moves was to
pass a bill which offered free food and electricity to thousands
of poverty-stricken Greeks and offer hefty cuts in fines and
long repayment plans to citizens owing billions of euros in
overdue taxes in a bid to boost depleted state coffers.
Tsipras's government is racing to strike a deal with its
lenders that will unlock further aid under its bailout but talks
hit an impasse at the weekend.
On Tuesday, he accused Greece's creditors of trying to
"humiliate" Greeks with more cuts as he defied a growing
drumbeat of warnings that Europe was preparing for his country
to leave the euro.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Louise Ireland)