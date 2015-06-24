BRUSSELS, June 25 Late night talks between the Greek government and its creditors in Brussels have ended and were expected to resume on Thursday morning ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers, a source familiar with the talks said.

There were no immediate details of the outcome.

Negotiations to avert a Greek debt default stumbled on Wednesday and euro zone finance ministers accused Athens of refusing to compromise despite a deadline next week that could put it on a path out of the euro zone.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Matthias Williams and Lisa Shumaker)