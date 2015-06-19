(Corrects date to Friday from Thursday, paragraph 1)

ATHENS, June 19 Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petrolem has in place a contigency plan to ensure Greece has enough fuel supplies for several months in case of a national emergency, a company spokesman told Reuters on Friday.

The spokesman, who declined to be named in line with corporate policy, did not specify how long the supplies would last but said they would for longer than the three-month period for which the company is obliged to keep reserves under EU rules.

Fears of disruptions and chaos in Greece have grown in recent days as Athens and its international creditors fail to agree on an aid deal, raising the prospect of Greece defaulting at the end of the month. Euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday as a last push to break the impasse. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Deepa Babington)