(Corrects date to Friday from Thursday, paragraph 1)
ATHENS, June 19 Greece's biggest oil refiner
Hellenic Petrolem has in place a contigency plan to
ensure Greece has enough fuel supplies for several months in
case of a national emergency, a company spokesman told Reuters
on Friday.
The spokesman, who declined to be named in line with
corporate policy, did not specify how long the supplies would
last but said they would for longer than the three-month period
for which the company is obliged to keep reserves under EU
rules.
Fears of disruptions and chaos in Greece have grown in
recent days as Athens and its international creditors fail to
agree on an aid deal, raising the prospect of Greece defaulting
at the end of the month. Euro zone leaders will hold an
emergency summit on Monday as a last push to break the impasse.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Deepa Babington)