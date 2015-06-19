(Adds details)
ATHENS, June 19 Greece's biggest oil refiner
Hellenic Petroleum has in place a contingency plan to
maintain supplies for several months in case of a national
emergency, a company spokesman told Reuters on Friday.
The spokesman, who declined to be named in line with
corporate policy, did not specify how long supplies would last
but said the period would be longer than the three months laid
down by EU rules.
Fears of disruptions have grown in recent days with Athens
and its international creditors still at odds, raising the
possibility that Greece will default at the end of the month.
Euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday as a
last push to break the impasse.
Imports of energy and medicines top the list of products at
risk if Greece defaults and moves towards exiting the euro zone.
Hellenic Petroleum covers 65 percent of Greece's energy
needs and is obliged to keep fuel reserves for three months
under the so-called compulsory stock obligations followed by
European oil firms.
"The group has in place a contingency plan for a series of
eventualities in line with its established risk management
policy," the spokesman said. "This plan extends the security of
the supplies for much more than the three-month obligation."
Hellenic Petroleum's Chief Executive Grigorios Stergioulis,
part of a Greek mission at an economic forum in St Petersburg,
told the semi-state Athens News Agency that the company's
regular policy was to hold oil futures contracts to secure oil
supplies beyond three months.
