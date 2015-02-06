ATHENS Feb 6 Fallen energy prices and
uncertainty about Greece's new left-wing government may mean
that only Greek companies bid in an auction for three onshore
blocks for oil and gas exploration on Friday, sources said.
Greece's Hellenic Petroleum and Energeal Oil &
Gas, the country's sole oil producer, were expected to present
bids, the sources said.
Hedge fund Third Point holds a 45 percent stake in
Energeal.
Italy's Enel had expressed interest in bidding but
has backed out, said another source, who asked not to be
identified.
A sharp fall in oil prices has prompted global energy firms
to curb spending.
There is also concern about political uncertainty in Greece,
including fears its new left-wing government could change
regulations, the source said.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutandou; editing by Jeremy Gaunt and
Jason Neely)