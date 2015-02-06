ATHENS Feb 6 Fallen energy prices and uncertainty about Greece's new left-wing government may mean that only Greek companies bid in an auction for three onshore blocks for oil and gas exploration on Friday, sources said.

Greece's Hellenic Petroleum and Energeal Oil & Gas, the country's sole oil producer, were expected to present bids, the sources said.

Hedge fund Third Point holds a 45 percent stake in Energeal.

Italy's Enel had expressed interest in bidding but has backed out, said another source, who asked not to be identified.

A sharp fall in oil prices has prompted global energy firms to curb spending.

There is also concern about political uncertainty in Greece, including fears its new left-wing government could change regulations, the source said.

