* Italy's Terna no longer keen to buy Greek assets
* Greek government had abandoned privatisation plans
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, June 26 The price of a deal to unlock
funds for Greece includes "irreversible steps" to privatise its
power network and making energy reforms that EU regulators have
been demanding for years, its creditors say.
The demands are not the biggest sticking point in attempts
to prevent a Greek default by a June 30 deadline. But they have
met resistance in Athens, with the privatisation absent from its
counter-proposal to creditors.
Among Greece's many economic problems, fuel bills for
consumers have been rising and about a third of households have
been failing to pay them, EU figures show.
EU regulators say the way to manage energy costs, as well as
to improve security of supply, is to implement rules to complete
the single EU energy market, break down dominant market
positions and share supplies across borders.
A document drawn up by Greece's creditors -- the European
Commission, the European Central Bank and the International
Monetary Fund -- demands "irreversible steps" towards the
privatisation of Greece's electricity transmission company
ADMIE, according to a copy seen by Reuters.
ADMIE is owned by Greece's main electricity utility Public
Power Corporation (PPC), which is 51-percent state owned.
Greece's previous conservative-led government had planned to
carry out privatisations in line EU demands, but the left-wing
government of Alexis Tsipras halted the process.
The PPC had launched a tender to sell a 66 percent
stake in ADMIE, and several investors including state Grid
Corporation of China (SGCC) and Italian grid operator Terna were
short-listed.
But Terna said in May it had put its plans to buy
Greek grid assets on ice because of the uncertainty of the
situation.
Greece has one of the worst records on enforcing EU energy
law, EU officials say.
Other chunks of EU law that Athens has yet to implement
fully include rules on reducing energy use.
EU regulators are also demanding it strengthens the
financial and operational independence of its electricity
regulator.
Greek electricity tariffs are close to the EU average, but
gas tariffs are among the highest in the EU because of a lack of
infrastructure and limited number of suppliers, analysts say.
According to Eurostat, the EU statistics office, electricity
prices in Greece rose by 5.2 percent between the second half of
2013 and the second half of 2014, the fourth steepest rise in
the bloc after France, Luxembourg and Ireland.
European Climate and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete
said in May the reason Greek consumers were facing bigger bills
was because of a lack of competition.
(Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes in Milan; Editing by
Philip Blenkinsop and Mark Potter)