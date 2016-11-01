NICOSIA Nov 1 Greece could start returning to financial markets next year if it keeps up with economic reforms, the head of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the euro zone's bailout fund, said on Tuesday.

"We've assisted five countries during the crisis: Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Cyprus. Four of these are now success stories," Klaus Regling told a conference in Nicosia.

"I expect that Greece can also begin to return to markets next year, if it continues to reform." he said. (Reporting by Michele Kambas)