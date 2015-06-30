BRUSSELS, June 30 Greece will lose access to a 1.8 billion euro loan tranche, as well as 10.9 billion euros for recapitalising banks, when the country's financial aid package expires at midnight (2200 GMT), the euro zone's bailout fund said on Tuesday.

Greece's aid programme is provided by the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), the forerunner to the permanent European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

Suggesting that the euro zone had been generous to Greece, the European Stability Mechanism said in a statement: "The country pays neither interest rates nor redemption on the overwhelming part of its EFSF loans until 2023.

"These favourable lending conditions provided Greece with budgetary savings of over 16 billion euros for 2013 and 2014 combined. That corresponds to more than 4 percent of Greek GDP in each of the two years." (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Barbara Lewis)