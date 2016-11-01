* ESM head sees decisions on short-term Greek debt relief

* Says Greece could make market foray in 2017 (Updates throughout)

NICOSIA Nov 1 Greece's lenders are likely to offer it short-term debt relief by the end of this year, the head of the euro zone's bailout fund said on Tuesday, but signalled that Athens may have to wait further for to completely solve the problem of its debt burden.

Debt relief has become a rallying cry for crisis-hit Greece, which has required three international bailouts since 2010, stoking fears of being left with a debt pile which may be impossible to manage.

Speaking in Nicosia, Klaus Regling, head of the European Stability Mechanism, also said he expected that Greece could start making its foray back into markets next year, if it stuck to reforms.

"The ESM has a mandate to look at short-term measures, which we do, and we will make proposals before the end of the year," he told journalists after a meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades when asked on attempts to restructure Greek debt.

Athens has been pushing its official creditors to specify ways to ease its debt load, the highest in the euro zone as a percentage of economic output.

Its leftist-led government argues that delays would keep badly-needed investment at bay, harming prospects of economic recovery. Greece's third international bailout ends in 2018.

Regling said short-term relief measures would mainly aim to reduce the interest vulnerability of Greece's economy.

"There is quite a lot of agreement. We will not have a precise agreement on what to do in mid-2018, but on the short- term measures we will probably have decisions later this year," he said.

At a conference on Tuesday, Regling said Greece could start returning to financial markets next year if it keeps up with economic reforms.

"We've assisted five countries during the crisis: Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Cyprus. Four of these are now success stories," Klaus Regling said in prepared comments to a conference in Nicosia.

"I expect that Greece can also begin to return to markets next year, if it continues to reform.

"Greece remains a work in progress," he said in off-speech remarks.

Greek officials have flagged that Athens may sell one or two small bonds following the inclusion of its debt in the ECB's quantitative easing programme, to test market appetite and send a signal to investors that the crisis-hit country is getting back on its feet. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Richard Balmforth)