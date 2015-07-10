BRIEF-China Innovative Finance Group says Greater Chance as vendor and Leading Fortune as purchaser entered into sale and purchase agreement
TALLINN, July 10 The Estonian parliament's European Affairs Committee on Friday gave the government a conditional mandate to allow the European institutions to start negotiations with Greece on financial assistance.
The parliament said in a statement that the mandate was conditional on the assessment of the European Commission finding sufficient reason for the talks. (Reporting by David Mardiste; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Company and listed shares disposal purchaser entered into a deed of termination