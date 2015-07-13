LONDON, July 13 U.S.-listed Greek equity assets surged in pre-market trading on Monday after euro zone leaders agreed on a roadmap to a possible third bailout for near-bankrupt Greece.

The Global X FTSE Greece exchange traded fund (ETF) was bid at $12.47 in pre-market trading, representing a rise of 10.7 percent from its July 10 closing price of $11.26.

The U.S.-listed American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of National Bank of Greece were bid at $1.41 in pre-market trading, marking a rise of 16.5 percent from its July 10 closing price of $1.21.

The benchmark Athens Stock Exchange has been closed since June 26, as part of broader capital control measures in Greece as the country has undergone talks on its debt problems with its creditors.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)