BRUSSELS, June 17 European Commissioners Valdis
Dombrovskis and Pierre Moscovici defended EU proposals made to
Greece to resolve its debt crisis and said it was now up to
Athens to propose alternative budget remedies if it preferred.
"The ball is in the Greek authorities' court," Moscovici,
the economics commissioner, told a joint news conference on
Wednesday. Dombrovskis, the Commission's vice president for the
euro, noted that Greece's defence budget was the second biggest
in the EU as a proportion of national income, suggesting that
this was an area Athens might consider for further cuts.
