BRUSSELS, July 15 The European Commission
published the assessment it made last week of Greece's request
for a bailout, spelling out a different view of Athens' debt
sustainability from that taken by the IMF but also signalling a
possibility of debt relief.
A day after the IMF published its latest assessment, saying
that Greece would require extensive debt relief from its mostly
euro zone sovereign creditors, the EU executive's note,
published on Wednesday, said the Greek debt-to-GDP ratio would
be 165 percent in 2020 and 150 percent in 2022 if Greece took
action to cut it, but could reach 187 percent and 176 percent.
The IMF, which contributed to the Commission assessment,
said the debt-to-GDP ratio in 2022 was projected at 170 percent
and called for much greater debt relief than has been proposed.
The Commission's assessment said reprofiling, but no
write-offs, of debt was possible, but only if Greece implemented
reform measures demanded by its creditors:
"The concerns could be addressed through a far-reaching and
credible reform programme, very strong ownership of the Greek
authorities for such a programme and, after full restoration of
the loans agreements, debt-mitigating measures that would be
granted only once the commitments to reform from the Greek
authorities has been demonstrated.
"A very substantial re-profiling, such as a long extension
of maturities of existing and new loans, interest deferral, and
financing at AAA rates would allow to cater for these concerns
from a gross financing requirements perspective, though they
would still leave Greece with very high debt-to-GDP levels for
an extended period."
