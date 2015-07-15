(Adds Dombrovskis, detail, background)
By Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS, July 15 The European Commission
published on Wednesday its assessment of Greece's bailout
request, taking a different view of Athens' debt sustainability
than the IMF, but also signalling a possibility of debt relief.
A day after the IMF published its latest assessment, saying
Greece would require extensive debt relief from its mostly euro
zone sovereign creditors, the EU executive's note said the Greek
debt-to-GDP ratio would be 150 percent in 2022 if Athens
implemented reforms, but could reach 176 percent if it did not.
The IMF, which contributed to the Commission assessment made
last week, expects a debt-to-GDP ratio in 2022 of 170 percent
and called for much greater debt relief than has been proposed.
The Commission's assessment said reprofiling of the debt was
possible, but no write-offs, and only if Greece implemented
reform measures demanded by its creditors.
"The concerns could be addressed through a far-reaching and
credible reform programme, very strong ownership of the Greek
authorities for such a programme and, after full restoration of
the loans agreements, debt-mitigating measures that would be
granted only once the commitments to reform from the Greek
authorities has been demonstrated," it said.
"A very substantial re-profiling, such as a long extension
of maturities of existing and new loans, interest deferral, and
financing at AAA rates would allow to cater for these concerns
from a gross financing requirements perspective, though they
would still leave Greece with very high debt-to-GDP levels for
an extended period."
The IMF study said European countries would have to give
Greece a 30-year grace period on servicing all its European
debt, including new loans, and a dramatic maturity extension.
The alternative was between annual transfers to the Greek
budget or "deep upfront haircuts" on existing loans, it said.
Gross financing needs would rise to above the 15 percent of
GDP threshold deemed safe and continue rising in the long term,
the updated IMF study said.
The European Commission, however, estimates the same ratio
would be 10.4 percent on average in 2015-30 and, in an adverse
scenario, 13.1 percent.
European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said
that Greek debt sustainability, while a serious concern, should
be seen more in terms of what burden it presented to the economy
than in terms of the more abstract debt-to-GDP ratio.
"It must be emphasised that euro zone loans are not an issue
for Greek debt sustainability because they have long grace
periods ... Greece is currently paying neither interest nor
principal on the loans," Dombrovskis told a news conference.
"As a result the Greek debt financing costs are lower than
those of Italy and Portugal, which nominally have a lower
debt-to-GDP ratio," he said.
"You need to look not only at the debt-to-GDP ratio, you
also need to look at the debt conditionality to understand the
real cost of debt servicing," he said.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop
and Tom Heneghan)