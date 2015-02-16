BRUSSELS Feb 16 European Commissioner Valdis
Dombrovskis said the best way forward for Greece was to extend
its unpopular international bailout by up to six months, giving
the country and its lenders sufficient time to negotiate a new
scheme.
"The most realistic way forward is the extension of the
existing programme to allow more time for negotiations,"
Dombrovskis told reporters.
He said an extension could be between a couple of months to
half a year and that Greek authorities need to signal their
willingness to such a move.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander, writing by Foo Yun Chee)