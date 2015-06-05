BRUSSELS, June 5 The Greek debt crisis is not on
the agenda of a G7 summit starting in Germany on Sunday and
there are no plans for a separate meeting of the United States
and Europeans to discuss the issue, a senior European Union
official said on Friday.
Asked if Greece was on the agenda of the June 7-8 summit,
the official said: "No. There are no plans for a separate
meeting with the Europeans and the Americans. Our American
colleagues are very closely following these negotiations through
the IMF."
The final communique would not address specific countries,
the official told reporters in Brussels, speaking on condition
of anonymity.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Adrian Croft)