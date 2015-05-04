BRUSSELS May 4 Greece and its international creditors held constructive talks on Greece's debt crisis over the weekend but more work remains to be done, the European Commission said on Monday.

"The Brussels group has been in session throughout the weekend and continues to be in session. Talks have been constructive but more work remains to be done. The next opportunity for finance ministers to take stock will be the Eurogroup of May 11," Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told the Commission's daily news briefing.

He said European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker would have a meeting on Monday with former Greek prime minister Antonis Samaras. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robin Emmott)