BRUSSELS May 4 Greece and its international
creditors held constructive talks on Greece's debt crisis over
the weekend but more work remains to be done, the European
Commission said on Monday.
"The Brussels group has been in session throughout the
weekend and continues to be in session. Talks have been
constructive but more work remains to be done. The next
opportunity for finance ministers to take stock will be the
Eurogroup of May 11," Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas
told the Commission's daily news briefing.
He said European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker
would have a meeting on Monday with former Greek prime minister
Antonis Samaras.
