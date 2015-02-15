BRUSSELS Feb 16 European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker is making a "last effort" to resolve a
crisis over Greece's debts after discussing the problem by phone
with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Sunday, an EU
official said.
The phone call was held at the request of Tsipras, the
official said, speaking on condition of anonymity and without
giving any details.
"President Juncker is making a last effort in an extremely
difficult situation," the official said, playing down
expectations of an agreement at a crucial euro zone finance
ministers' meeting in Brussels on Monday.
(Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Adrian Croft; Editing
by Eric Walsh)