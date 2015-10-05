ATHENS Oct 5 The European Commission is
proposing to tweak the bloc's co-funding rules retroactively so
Greece can access regional development aid it was unable to
spend due to its debt crisis, the EU commissioner for regional
policy said on Monday.
"The Commission proposed that the rate of co-financing is
raised from 95 percent to 100 percent for 2007-2013," Corina
Cretu told reporters after talks with Greece's economy minister.
"This would benefit the Greek budget immediately."
She said the exceptional rule change, which needs the
approval of member governments and EU lawmakers, would save
Athens some 2 billion euros in matching funds and permit it to
use money it would otherwise have lost.
"It was not easy for me to fight in front of the European
Parliament for this exceptional measure because many countries
will lose money," Cretu said. "But I think the situation in
Greece is completely exceptional."
After months of acrimony, Greece agreed in August on a third
international bailout of up to 86 billion euros under strict
international supervision. In addition, the Commission has said
Greece stands to get up to 35 billion euros from the EU budget
over the next seven years for economic development projects.
Economy Minister George Stathakis said he hoped the EU
legislature would also adopt on Tuesday a Commission proposal to
double the so-called pre-financing rate for projects funded by
European cohesion funds from 7 to 14 percent for the next
programme.
That budget-neutral measure would make an additional 1
billion euros available to Greece over two years in 2016-17, he
said.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Paul Taylor;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)