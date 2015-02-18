BERLIN Feb 18 European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker told a German magazine he is working with
the head of the Eurogroup to try and extend an existing bailout
programme with Greece until the summer.
"I am working together with Eurogroup President Jeroen
Dijsselbloem to achieve an extension of the existing programme,
in order to bridge the time until summer," Juncker told German
magazine WirtschaftsWoche in an interview published on
Wednesday.
He told the magazine an extension would give euro zone
officials and Athens' new government time to agree on a new
reform and growth programme for Greece.
