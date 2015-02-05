FOREX-Dollar hits near 2-mth low after Trump's healthcare debacle
* Dollar/yen hits 4-mth low, euro strongest since early Dec (Updates throughout)
BRUSSELS Feb 5 EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said fellow members of the bloc were willing to work with the new Greek government to keep Athens in the euro zone but stressed it must respect bailout commitments made by the previous administration.
He was answering questions at a news conference in Brussels after the Commission released its latest economic forecasts. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)
* Dollar/yen hits 4-mth low, euro strongest since early Dec (Updates throughout)
HONG KONG, March 27 Asian stocks are set to start the week on a cautious note as President Donald Trump's stunning failure to get healthcare reform passed raised concerns about the prospects for his plans to use fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth.