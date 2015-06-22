BRUSSELS, June 22 The chief-of-staff to European
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called the latest
proposal from Greece to resolve its debt crisis a "good basis
for progress" in talks among euro zone leaders on Monday.
In a tweet, Martin Selmayr said the proposal by Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras had been received by Juncker, ECB chief
Mario Draghi and IMF head Christine Lagarde. "Good basis for
progress at ... Euro summit," he wrote in English.
Selmayr, who is German, added: "In German, 'eine
Zangengeburt'" - meaning a "forceps delivery". He gave no
details. Officials from the EU and Greece's other creditors have
been working for four months to overcome differences and release
funds to Athens, fearing it will run out of cash this month.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; Editing by
Eric Walsh)