BRUSSELS, June 27 Euro zone finance ministers
plan to meet later on Saturday without their Greek counterpart
following the conclusion of a meeting of all 19 ministers which
has resumed for now, euro zone officials said.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis met ECB officials
during the pause in the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels. Many of
the other 18 finance ministers on arrival indicated that they
would reject a Greek request for an extension of its bailout
funding.
One official said Eurogroup chair Jeroen Dijsselbloem would
make a statement following the meeting of the 19 before a
further meeting of the 18 with creditor institutions, including
the ECB and IMF.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing
by Alastair Macdonald)