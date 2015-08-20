AMSTERDAM Aug 20 Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Thursday he hoped the resignation of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and new elections would not delay or derail the bailout package Athens has negotiated with its creditors.

"It is crucial that Greece maintains its commitments to the Eurozone," Dijsselbloem said in a statement emailed to Reuters. "I recall the broad support in the Greek parliament for the new program and reform package and I hope the elections will lead to even more support in the new Greek parliament."

Dijsselbloem's remarks follow Tsipras's decision to resign and call snap elections earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Andrew Roche)