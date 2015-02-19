ATHENS Feb 19 Greece's government said it was
up to euro zone finance ministers to decide whether to accept or
reject its proposal to extend a loan agreement, in a bid to play
down German comments rejecting the proposal as insufficient.
"The Greek government submitted a letter to the Eurogroup
asking for a six-month extension of the loan agreement.
Tomorrow's Eurogroup has only two options: either to accept or
reject the Greek request," a government official said. "It will
then be clear who wants to find a solution and who doesn't."
Earlier on Thursday, the German finance ministry rejected
Athens' request for an extension by saying it fell short of the
conditions set out earlier this week by the euro zone.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)