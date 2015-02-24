ATHENS Feb 24 Euro zone finance ministers have
approved Greece's reform plan, paving the way for a four-month
extension of the country's financial rescue programme, a Greek
finance ministry official told Reuters on Tuesday.
"The Eurogroup teleconference is over and the Greek reform
plan was approved," a Greek finance ministry official told
Reuters after the ministers held a conference call to discuss
the detailed list of measures submitted by Athens late on
Monday.
The six-page document from Athens rowed back on campaign
promises to halt privatisations, boost welfare spending and
raise the minimum wage and pledged to consult partners before
key reforms and keep them budget-neutral.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)