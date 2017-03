BRUSSELS, July 1 Euro zone finance ministers will hold a Eurogroup conference call on Greece at 1530 GMT on Wednesday, pushing it back by six hours at the request of several ministers, the group's spokesman said.

Some ministers had scheduling clashes with the meeting, called on Tuesday evening following a similar call after Greece requested a new loan. Ministers are expected to review in more detail a letter from Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)