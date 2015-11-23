BRUSSELS Nov 23 Greece told euro zone finance
ministers it was aiming to complete the second set of reforms
under its bailout programme by the middle of December, in a move
that would secure the release of the next tranche of loans, a
draft statement showed.
Euro zone finance ministers, meeting in Brussels, discussed
progress of Greek reforms on Monday and agreed to release 2
billion euros to Athens in exchange for the completion of the
first set of measures to boost the economy.
"We will now turn our attention to the next stages of the
ESM programme and call on the Greek authorities to accelerate
the work with the institutions on the second and final set of
milestones," the draft statement of the ministers said.
"We welcome the commitment of the Greek authorities to
finalise the second set of milestones by mid-December," it said.
The next tranche linked to the second set of reforms is 1
billion euros.
Greece will now also be able to access up to 10 billion
euros from the euro zone to recapitalise its four biggest banks.
The ministers said that all four institutions had been able
to raise enough additional capital from private investors to
cover capital needs outlined in the baseline scenario of the
European Central Bank's stress test -- 4.4 billion euros.
Two of the banks were also able to raise enough private cash
to cover their needs under the adverse scenario of the ECB
stress test, which called for a total of 14.4 billion euros for
the whole sector.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)