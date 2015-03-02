March 2 Greece's international creditors could
pay part of the 7.2 billion euros remaining in its bailout pot
as early as this month if Athens starts adopting necessary
reforms, the head of the euro zone finance ministers' group
said.
"My message to the Greeks is: try to start the programme
even before the whole renegotiation is finished," Dutch Finance
Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem told the Financial Times in an
interview.
"There are elements that you can start doing today. If you
do that, then somewhere in March, maybe there can be a first
disbursement. But that would require progress and not just
intentions," he was quoted as saying.
Shut out of debt markets and faced with a steep fall in tax
revenues, Athens is expected to run out of cash by the middle or
end of March. Finance minister Yanis Varoufakis said Greece will
struggle to repay creditors starting with a 1.5 billion euro IMF
loan repayment due in March.
On Saturday, Varoufakis also called into question a major
debt repayment it must make to the European Central Bank this
summer, saying Athens should negotiate with the ECB on 6.7
billion euros in Greek government bonds held by the
Frankfurt-based bank that mature in July and August.
"If we spent two months talking to each other and not doing
anything, at the end of April there are major problems,"
Dijsselbloem was quoted as saying.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble urged the new
Greek government on Sunday to use the four-month window to
implement its reform plan if it wanted to secure future help,
saying he had no guarantees that Athens would conduct reforms
during the respite.
