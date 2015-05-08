BRUSSELS May 8 Euro zone finance ministers are
likely to acknowledge on Monday an improvement in the structure
and organisation of talks with Greece on funding for reforms,
but a final agreement is not yet in sight, a senior euro zone
official said on Friday.
"I do not expect a lengthy or contentious debate," the
official said.
A high probability of a final agreement on reforms between
Greece and its international creditors is a condition for the
European Central Bank to raise the amount of T-bills that Greek
banks can use as collateral in open market operations - a move
that would instantly ease Greece's liquidity constraints.
"The ministers will take stock of the situation, based on
the reports by the institutions," the official said.
"From what I have heard, one can say that the organisation
and structure of the talks has improved, compared to what it was
before, but we are still quite some way away from a situation
that you could describe as a final agreement being well in
sight," the official said.
"There will be no final conclusion on Monday of course. I
would presume that the ministers will say: 'this is fine, if
things are going better, keep on working."
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)