BRUSSELS, July 13 Euro zone finance ministers
will discuss bridge financing for Greece on Monday at their
meeting in Brussels after leaders agreed on a roadmap to a
possible third bailout.
The following are comments from ministers:
SPAIN'S ECONOMY MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS
"Today we have to resolve the issue of short-term financing.
It is fundamental and our focus for the next few days."
"This is the beginning of a process ... which is not going
to be easy."
"We are much better off than we were a week ago."
SLOVAK FINANCE MINISTER PETER KAZIMIR
Asked if he supported another term for Jeroen Dijsselbloem
as chairman of the Eurgroup:
"Yes, I like his style, he's a nice guy. Jeroen has helped
us navigate the crisis and he did an excellent job."
BELGIAN FINANCE MINISTER JOHAN VAN OVERTVELDT
"The agreement reached overnight foresees immediate action
to be undertaken by the Greek government. It will depend on that
what can be done in terms of bridge financing... An agreement is
there to be executed and I really believe we should expect the
Greek government to deliver what has been agreed upon."
EUROGROUP CHAIRMAN JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM
Will the Eurogroup look into technical details of a deal
with Greece.
"No, we will only be looking at the possibility of bridge
financing."
FINLAND FINANCE MINISTER ALEXANDER STUBB
"The IMF's involvement (in a Greek deal) was a sine qua non
for us, it was very important, we are very happy that it is.
"People also need to understand that, I must say, as a
staunch pro-European, I am a little bit miffed that the
so-called hard liners are getting shafted here.
"Remember that the EU is based on institutions, on common
rules and sticking to those common rules. For me it is
pro-European that you have trust and stick to the commitments
that you have made. We can only show solidarity if there is a
commitment, if there is trust."
"Do I think we'll get a deal? We'll have to take it step by
step. Number one is the strict conditionality that the Greek
parliament has to approve, then after that the member states
will decide on whether to give a negotiating mandate on the
European Stability Mechanism. There seem to be a lot of people
who have jumped the gun here and thought that the beginning of
negotiations is automatic. No. It is absolutely conditional on
the position by the Greek government and Greek parliament. The
big issue for today is going to be bridge financing and I
foresee those negotiations being very difficult because I don't
see many countries having a mandate to give money without any
conditions."
