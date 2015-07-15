BRUSSELS, July 15 Euro zone finance ministers
will hold a conference call to discuss Greece on Thursday at
1000 CET (0800 GMT), the spokesman for Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the
chairman of the finance ministers, said on Wednesday.
"Confirmation just went out: Eurogroup teleconference
tomorrow 10 AM Greece," Dijsselbloem's spokesman Michel Reijns
said on Twitter.
The call is expected to discuss the Greek parliamentary vote
to pass reform measures to pave the way for a third Greek
bailout and allow ministers to seek approval for the financial
aid from their national parliaments.
Dijsselbloem said this week that another conference call,
possibly on Friday, would likely approve the start of formal
negotiations with Greece on a third 86 billion-euro ($94
billion) package.
($1 = 0.9137 euros)
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Andrew Roche)