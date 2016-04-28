ATHENS, April 28 Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem has informed the Greek finance minister that euro zone finance ministers will meet on May 9 to discuss Greece, a Greek government official said on Thursday.

European Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday that the finance ministers should set a date for a meeting on Greece within days to avoid renewed uncertainty over the country's ability to finance itself. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; editing by Andrew Roche)