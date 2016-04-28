(Recasts with Greek govt official)

ATHENS, April 28 Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem has told the Greek finance minister that euro zone finance ministers will meet on May 9 to discuss Greece, a Greek government official said on Thursday.

European Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday ministers should set a date for a Eurogroup meeting on Greece within days to avoid renewed uncertainty over the country's ability to finance itself.

A meeting had been pencilled in for April 28 but was cancelled after progress was deemed insufficient in talks between Athens and its lenders on the reforms needed before new loans are disbursed under its third EU/IMF bailout.

International lenders asked Greece last Friday to prepare a package of additional savings measures which would be passed into law now but implemented only when needed, to make sure the country reaches agreed fiscal targets.

Athens says Greek law prevents it from legislating on a hypothetical event, but it has offered to discuss a mechanism of automatic cutbacks in the event of a fiscal fallout.

Without the contingency package, lenders refuse to disburse new loans or discuss debt relief for Greece. Without new loans, Athens will be forced to go into arrears on domestic payments.

It also faces a total of about 5 billion euros in debt repayments until the middle of July.

The government official said Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras also held telephone talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on the status of the negotiations. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; editing by Andrew Roche)