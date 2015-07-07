BRUSSELS, July 7 Following are comments from
euro zone finance ministers arriving in Brussels for an
emergency Eurogroup meeting after the Greek referendum.
ITALIAN ECONOMY MINISTER PIER CARLO PADOAN
We are going into this meeting with a constructive spirit to
find a deal. Obviously a lot will depend on how the Greek
government poses itself.
We will listen to Greece's specific requests and commitments
(answering question on how Eurogroup would react to a Greek
request for a bridge loan)
MALTESE FINANCE MINISTER EDWARD SCICLUNA
(Asked on the possibility of a Grexit) I think it depends on
what one wants to go for. I think it's a 50-50 thing. It's no
longer that the word Grexit is being mentioned, not as a stick
but as a possibility, a realistic possibility. But really we
should study and evaluate both proposals to be in (the euro
zone) and also for Greece to be out. We should make sure in each
case, it's very well managed and with good intentions and not
used as a stick to beat the other with.
It's very hard at this point of time to discuss that kind of
proposal (on debt relief for Greece) at the time when there was
no trust, and especially the countries of the euro group outside
Greece are a bit tired and exasperated and suspicious that I
think this is not the time to start discussing that. First, we
need the goodwill to build this and we haven't reached that
point yet.
SPANISH ECONOMY MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS
We are almost out of time. We are in the last few seconds of
this issue. We are going to listen to what the Greek government
is asking for. A Grexit is not a solution that suits anyone but
the Greek government needs to put something on the table. It is
fundamental that they play by the rules.
(Asked about debt restructuring) That is not the point right
now. It is much more important to create the conditions so that
Greece can grow again.
FINNISH FINANCE MINISTER ALEXANDER STUBB
We are not looking at bridge financing at this stage.
EUROPEAN COMMISSION VICE PRESIDENT FOR THE EURO VALDIS
DOMBROVSKIS
Well, it is clear now that Greece is facing immense and
immediate challenges. Last year has been a waste. What we need
now is really a clear and credible strategy how Greece will come
out of the crisis, how to regain financial stability and return
to economic growth.
A lot will depend on what the Greek government will present,
what kind of reform proposals. Is it going to be a credible and
comprehensive package?
We now need really to restore trust between 19 euro zone
democracies, only then will we be able to move forward.
(Asked on a Grexit) Certainly, it's not our aim, not our
intention. We are working towards the scenario where we can
reach an agreement but if trust is not rebuilt and there is no
credible reform package in place, it cannot be excluded.
EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM
I have not yet seen a proposal from the Greek government. I
will meet the Greek finance minister before the meeting and then
we will see.
It's up to the Greek government to show how it can agree
with its creditors.
The pressure is especially on the Greeks, the banks are
closed and the situation is difficult. I guess the Greek
government has an interest in coming up with serious and
credible solutions soon.
I think over the last week and months the Eurogroup has been
very united in its stance and it means we do whatever it takes
to strengthen the euro zone, to keep it together. Secondly we
cannot have an outcome of this process which damages our
credibility.
EU ECONOMICS COMMISSIONER PIERRE MOSCOVICI
The European Commission is not resigned to Grexit. Grexit
would be a terrible failure, a collective failure, we don't want
it. We remain ready to work on the basis of an agreement but it
is up to the Greek authorities to say in the clearest way how
they wish to act to avoid the worst scenario, a scenario we
don't want.
SLOVAK FINANCE MINISTER PETER KAZIMIR
Situation has got to the point where a viable deal is
possible only at the highest political level, personally I am
sceptical that a deal will be found today.
Prolonging these discussions would be detrimental, we need
to take courageous decisions one way or the other.
DUTCH JUNIOR FINANCE MINISTER ERIC WIEBES
I hope they will bring along a very serious proposal because
only on the basis of the very serious proposal it makes sense to
continue talking. I can't imagine that proposal to be any less
serious than the one that was on the table (already)
