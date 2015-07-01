BRUSSELS, July 1 The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers agreed in a conference call on Wednesday to hold off on any further talks with the Greek government until after the result of Sunday's referendum, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said.

"Eurogroup united in decision to wait for the outcome of the Greece referendum before any further talks," he tweeted. "Let's not put the cart before the horse." (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Foo Yun Chee)