BRUSSELS, June 26 The Eurogroup of euro zone
finance ministers meeting on Saturday should discuss how to
implement a "Plan B" to protect their economies and banks from a
Greek debt default, a senior euro zone government official said
on Friday.
Asked about the prospects for a last-minute cash-for-reforms
deal with Athens, the official told Reuters: "Tomorrow should be
as much about Plan B. This is where we are now. It was very,
very bad yesterday."
He said the ministers would need to be prepared to deal with
capital controls being imposed on Greek banks and to ensure
banks outside Greece were not disrupted by events in Athens: "We
need to get ready to act and look at stability in the banking
system, including banks with big exposure to Greece."
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; editing by
Philip Blenkinsop)