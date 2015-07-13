BRUSSELS, July 13 Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen
Dijsselbloem was re-elected on Monday as president of the
Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, EU officials said in a
statement.
Dijsselbloem will serve another two-and-a-half year term as
chair of the powerful body of 19 ministers who set the economic
policy agenda for the single currency bloc and is currently
handling the Greek debt crisis.
Centre-left politician Dijsselbloem's only challenger was
Spain's centre-right Economy Minister Luis de Guindos. The
Dutchman had been widely expected to be re-elected, not least
after he had steered Greece toward a bailout at the weekend.
(Reporting By Alastair Macdonald and Jan Strupczewski; Editing
by Alastair Macdonald)