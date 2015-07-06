BRUSSELS, July 6 Euro zone finance ministers expect to hear new proposals for credit from Greece when they meet in Brussels on Tuesday, the Eurogroup said on Monday.

In a statement confirming the 19 ministers will meet at 1 p.m. (1100 GMT), it said: "The Eurogroup will discuss the situation following the referendum in Greece ... Ministers expect new proposals from the Greek authorities."

