BRUSSELS, June 30 The Greek government indicated in a call on Tuesday with euro zone finance ministers that it could change its stance on the referendum it has called for Sunday if a request for a new loan could be agreed, euro zone sources said.

Several sources familiar with the talks said Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis told the Eurogroup in a teleconference which was at times difficult for ministers to follow that his government would either call off the vote or recommend electors vote Yes to a deal with creditors if an agreement were reached.

At present, the government, whose current bailout runs out at midnight (2200 GMT), has recommended Greeks vote No to an offer of cash for budget cuts made by creditors last week.

Earlier, Malta's prime minister told parliament: "They are ready to suspend their referendum or ask the people to vote Yes instead of No if a package is put on the table with which they could agree." (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)