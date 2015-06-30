BRUSSELS, June 30 The Greek government indicated
in a call on Tuesday with euro zone finance ministers that it
could change its stance on the referendum it has called for
Sunday if a request for a new loan could be agreed, euro zone
sources said.
Several sources familiar with the talks said Greek Finance
Minister Yanis Varoufakis told the Eurogroup in a teleconference
which was at times difficult for ministers to follow that his
government would either call off the vote or recommend electors
vote Yes to a deal with creditors if an agreement were reached.
At present, the government, whose current bailout runs out
at midnight (2200 GMT), has recommended Greeks vote No to an
offer of cash for budget cuts made by creditors last week.
Earlier, Malta's prime minister told parliament: "They are
ready to suspend their referendum or ask the people to vote Yes
instead of No if a package is put on the table with which they
could agree."
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)