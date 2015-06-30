(Adds detail)
BRUSSELS, June 30 The Greek government indicated
in a call on Tuesday with euro zone finance ministers that it
could change its stance on the referendum it has called for
Sunday if a request for a new loan could be agreed, euro zone
sources said.
The Eurogroup will reconvene by telephone on Wednesday at
0930 GMT to discuss a new proposal from Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras that modifies an offer made last week by creditors, some
sources said. By that time, Athens' current bailout deal will
have expired and it will have missed a repayment to the IMF.
Several sources familiar with the talks said Greek Finance
Minister Yanis Varoufakis told the Eurogroup in a teleconference
which was at times difficult for ministers to follow that his
government would either call off the vote or recommend electors
vote 'Yes' to a deal with creditors if an agreement were
reached.
At present, the government, whose current bailout runs out
at midnight (2200 GMT), has recommended Greeks vote 'No' to an
offer of cash for budget cuts made by creditors last week.
Malta's prime minister said: "They are ready to suspend
their referendum or ask the people to vote 'Yes' instead of 'No'
if a package is put on the table with which they could agree."
Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem told Reuters that he
was expecting a proposal from Greece on a new bailout package on
Wednesday and would discuss it with the group.
However, he said, no new programme can actually be agreed
until after Greeks have voted in the referendum on July 5, and
until the government's attitude changes: "The only thing we can
do is wait for the outcome and then to see whether there is
grounds to continue helping Greece, and in what way," he said.
Sources said some ministers in the meeting on Tuesday
questioned whether it would be possible to consider a massive
new loan -- possibly some 30 billion euros to cover Greece's
debt servicing needs for the next two years -- in such a short
time on the basis of the Tsipras letter.
Other sources said ministers were expecting to get a view of
the Greek proposals on Wednesday from the European Commission,
whose president Jean-Claude Juncker had appealed to Tsipras to
accept last week's offer and switch to calling for a 'Yes' vote.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Tom Koerkemeier; Editing
by Robin Pomeroy)