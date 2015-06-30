BRUSSELS, June 30 The Eurogroup of euro zone
finance ministers will discuss a request from the Greek
government in a telephone conference call on Tuesday at 1700
GMT, the group's chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.
"Extraordinary Eurogroup teleconference tonight 19:00
Brussels time to discuss official request of Greek government
received this afternoon," he tweeted, giving no further details.
Earlier, the Greek government said it submitted to creditors
a new two-year aid proposal calling for parallel debt
restructuring, in what seemed like a last-ditch effort by Athens
to resolve an impasse with lenders.
The statement came hours before Athens was set to default on
a loan to the International Monetary Fund. It was unclear how
creditors would respond.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; editing by
Philip Blenkinsop)