BRUSSELS, June 30 The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers will hold a new conference call on Greece at 0930 GMT on Wednesday, its chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday.

"Eurogroup teleconference set for Wednesday 11:30 a.m. to discuss state of play (with) Greece," the Dutch finance minister tweeted from The Hague. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Janet Lawrence)