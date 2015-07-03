* Euronext saw strongest six-month trading since 2011
* Aims to be platform for firms issuing renminbi bonds
By Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and Leigh Thomas
Aix-en-Provence, France, July 3 Greece's debt
crisis risks is clouding the outlook for stock market listings
after a flurry of flotations in the first half of the year, the
head of Paris' stock market Anthony Attia said in an interview
on Friday.
Though uncertainty over Greece has fuelled volatile trading,
so far it has not hit initial public offers like investment fund
Eurazeo's flotation last month of rental car company Europcar.
"In terms of IPOs, we had a very good first half, but we are
cautious about the second half due to consequences of the Greek
crisis," Euronext Paris Chief Executive Anthony Attia told
Reuters on the sidelines of an economic conference in
Aix-en-Provence southern France.
Euronext, the Paris bourse's parent company and the largest
exchange in continental Europe for trading, competes with the
London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse for
company listings.
The exchange said eight new large-cap listings in the first
half bolstered total capital raised on Euronext to 61.7 billion
euros ($68.46 billion), compared with 57.8 billion euros a year
earlier.
Euronext reported on Friday its strongest six-month trading
since 2011 as an uptick in volumes caused by economic
uncertainty boosted performance.
The exchange has benefited from U.S. investors piling into
European shares, which have had cheaper valuations than U.S.
stocks. Derivative trading has also been strong as investors
hedged their positions on account of the volatility.
Eager not to lose ground to bigger rivals, Euronext is
making a push to become the European platform of choice for
companies issuing of bonds in renminbi.
"At Euronext, we have to pick our strategic priorities
outside of Europe. The big challenge is to be the renminbi hub
in Europe," Attia said.
($1 = 0.9013 euros)
(Editing by Geert De Clercq)