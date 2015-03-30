BRUSSELS, March 30 Euro zone deputy finance
ministers may hold talks this week to discuss if a Greek reform
plan now under discussion between Brussels and Athens meets the
criteria needed to unlock new lending to the country, the
European Commission said on Monday.
The deputy finance ministers form the Euro Working Group
which prepares meetings and decisions of euro zone finance
ministers -- the Eurogroup -- who are also the biggest creditors
of debt-ridden Greece.
"The Euro Working Group will discuss the matter at its next
meeting, which will allow it to take stock and proceed in the
best way possible," Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told
a regular news briefing.
"There may be a conference call before Easter," he said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Adrian Croft)