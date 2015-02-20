(Adds quote)
PARIS Feb 20 Greece belongs in the the euro
zone and there is no scenario envisaging its exit from the
single currency union, French President Francois Hollande said
after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"Greece is in the euro zone and it must remain in the euro
zone," Hollande told a joint news conference with Merkel. "I
know of no scenario today involving a euro zone exit."
Hollande, who was talking ahead of a crunch meeting of
euro zone finance ministers, said Greece must meet its
commitments but its euro zone partners must also take into
account the election that brought to power anti-austerity
parties.
