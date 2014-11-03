BRUSSELS Nov 3 Unused euro zone funds earmarked for bank recapitalisation in Greece could be used in a new credit line for Athens after the country exits its euro zone bailout at the end of the year, a senior euro zone official said on Monday.

Greece has some 11 billion euros in a special fund that was set up to recapitalise Greek banks, but results of the European Central Bank Asset Quality Review and stress tests showed that only a fraction of that sum will be needed.

"What is left over from the recapitalisation buffer could be used in such a programme or credit line," the senior official said on condition of anonymity.

