ATHENS Feb 18 Greece's government confirmed it
would ask on Wednesday for an extension to its loan agreement
with the euro zone, which it distinguishes from its full bailout
programme.
"Let's wait today for the request for an extension of the
loan contract to be submitted by Finance Minister (Yanis)
Varoufakis," government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis told
Greece's Antenna TV when asked if an initial draft text rejected
at this week's meeting of euro zone finance ministers would form
the basis of the proposal.
"All along deliberations are going on to find common ground,
we want to believe that we are on a good path. We are coming to
the table to find a solution."
He reiterated that the government would not back down on
issues that it considers "red lines" or non-negotiable issues.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou,
Writing by Deepa Babington)