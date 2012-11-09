BRUSSELS Nov 9 All analysis made by
international lenders of Greece's fiscal adjustment path are
done on the assumption that Athens will have two extra years to
reach its primary surplus target, but there is no official
decision yet, a senior EU official said.
"There is no decision on anything yet, but I have reason to
believe that the troika (of lenders) has been producing all of
its reports and fiscal analyses and adjustment paths on the
basis of an additional two years to reach a primary surplus of
4.5 percent of GDP," the official said on Friday.
Greece was to reach such a primary surplus, which would
allow it to stabilise its debt, originally in 2014, but now that
deadline is likely to be moved to 2016.
The official said the extra time would require new financing
from the euro zone, but did not give any specific figures. Other
officials earlier estimated the additional financing needs at 30
billion euros.
He also noted that even though euro zone finance ministers
were unlikely to make a final decision on unfreezing emergency
loans to Greece on Monday, Athens would not default, by accident
or otherwise, on the treasury bill redemption due on Nov. 16.